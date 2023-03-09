Hub City Brewing to host St. Patrick’s Day party

JACKSON, Tenn. — Grab your best green attire and get ready for a fun holiday celebration!

Hub City Brewing is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party on Friday, March 17.

Whether you’re Irish or not, you’re invited to enjoy the holiday at this special event with some unique offerings.

Along with drink specials throughout the night, the party will also bring the release of a new Coffee Irish Beer.

Doors will open at 4 p.m., with karaoke kicking off at 8 p.m.

Hub City Brewing is located at 250 West Main Street in downtown Jackson.

Click here to view the event’s Facebook page.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.