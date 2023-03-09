Miss Teen Volunteer Pageant: Night 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s officially pageant time in the Hub City!

Jackson welcomed 40 contestants from across the United States to the Carl Perkins Civic Center to compete in the Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant.

Contestants, directors and family members began arriving in Jackson over the past several days.

The preliminary competitions started on Thursday and will continue on the through Friday. It will be followed by the crowning on Saturday.

The Founder of Miss Volunteer America, Allison Demarcus, says she is excited for the first night of preliminaries to begin.

“To bring all of these outstanding young women from literally across the country to be here in Jackson is really, really a special thing,” Demarcus said.

In order to be a contestant in a state Teen Volunteer pageant, a contestant must be at least 13 years of age on the first day of the state competition in which she competes, and must not be older than 18 years of age on December 31 in the year of the state competition.

