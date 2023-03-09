Public gets peak inside new jail expansion

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff Julian Wiser held an open-house on Thursday.

The Madison County Jail has been close to being ready to open since before he took office in September of 2022, and it’s had to pass a number of inspections and hire personnel to efficiently house inmates in it.

People were able to take special tours to be able to view the new expansion. According to Wiser, this new jail will be able to house 518 inmates.

Wiser also says that phase one of getting the new expansion fully operational will begin soon.

“In the next three to four weeks, we are going to open the new jail expansion in phases, and we hope to open the first phase. What that is going to look like is about 100 inmates, the kitchen will open, along with the booking,” Wiser said.

Wiser says that the new expansion costed between $48 million and $50 million. He expressed that a lot of effort has been taken to get this up and running.

“We’ve worked extremely hard in the last six months since we took office. We met weekly on the new jail expansion and worked hard. We got a lot of things accomplished,” Wiser said.

The Madison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association hosted a “Jail & Bail” event during the open house.

Jail and Bail is where you could volunteer to turn yourself or someone else in to the jail for various humorous charges.

After you were charged, you had to make “bail” to be released. There was a booth set up where people could get pictures of themselves being handcuffed and placed in a jail cell during open house.

Bail was set at only $100 and could be paid by the person being charged or a group of people who may want to bail their friend or family member out.

All the funds that were raised from the tour, and jail, and bail directly benefited the Madison County Parks & Recreation Youth Sports and cheerleading leagues.

