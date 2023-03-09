Rain Showers Moving Out Tonight but Returning this Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for March 9th:

One last round of rain showers will move through West Tennessee this evening and tonight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible near the Mississippi border but severe storms are not in the forecast. We should get a break on Friday before the next round of rain returns late Saturday into Sunday. Cooler weather is also coming as we start next week with most of West Tennessee encountering below freezing temperatures for a couple mornings. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast coming up here.

2023 CLIMATE UPDATE:

It has been a warm start to 2023 with February seeing 3 times as many days above normal than we saw below normal. From February 5th to the end of the month we only had 3 days below normal. The hottest we got was 78° and the coolest we got was 19°. We didn’t record any snow. We did see rain every Wednesday and all but one Thursday during the month though.

We did only pick up 2.86″ of rain at the airport in Jackson but many locations in West Tennessee did register higher rain totals for the month. In Jackson we have seen 11.11″ of rain so far and that is 1.33″ above for the year so far. The warmest day of the year so far was Monday March 6th when we hit 79°. We have not hit an 80° yet in 2023 at the airport in Jackson.

TONIGHT:

The stalled boundary lifted to the north on Thursday and as a low pressure system connected to the front moved closer, it brought another round of rain showers back to all of West Tennessee. Highs on Thursday only reached the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies and weak south breeze.

Tonight will bring one last round of showers but we are not expecting severe weather as the front passes by tonight. Thursday night lows will only fall down to the low to 40s and the winds will change back to the northwest and be a bit breezy tonight.

FRIDAY:

We should be dry by sunrise on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s and occur early in the day. The clouds will clear out Friday morning and a mostly sunny afternoon is expected. As the skies remain clear Friday night, lows will dip down to the mid 30s again to start the weekend. The winds willbe a bit breezy and come out of the northwest most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

The most likely scenario as of now keeps temperatures above freezing this weekend but there is a chance some areas north of Jackson could fall down near freezing to start the weekend. Saturday appears to start out mostly sunny regardless but the clouds will increase an showers chances will return into the late evening hours. Rain showers also look likely on Sunday but as of now and there is a chance for a few storms Sunday morning as the next system moves through. We will be watching the weekend system closely as the week progresses and hopefully have the forecast pin pointed by the end of the work week.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday will both be packed with sunshine but temperatures will be below normal. Highs on Monday will make it up to around 50° and Tuesday might even be a couple degrees cooler. It looks like we could be dropping below freezing both Monday and Tuesday nights as well so be prepared for some cooler weather. Rain will stay away for the first half of the week and temperatures will begin to warm up some Wednesday when the winds start to come back out of the south. The winds early in the week will come out of the north. The next chance for rain looks to be the following Thursday across the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and stayed above normal most of the month of February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming this weekend, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler this weekend and snow could come close to West Tennessee. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13