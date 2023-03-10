College, career fair helps student picture their futures

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school held an event to help their students prepare for the future.

College, career fair helps student picture their futures

College, career fair helps student picture their futures

College, career fair helps student picture their futures

Jackson Central-Merry High School held a College and Career Fair on Friday.

Students say the event was a great success, with more than 30 colleges and companies in attendance for students to speak with about their futures.

Senior Jocelyn Gargus told why events like this are so important.

“Many students don’t know what they want to do in their next steps. Many students don’t know if they want go to college. So it’s great to see what colleges offer or just different companies, also,” Gargus said.

Gargus says she plans to attend the University of Memphis Lambuth.

She said it was a great help to speak with representatives from the university in-person about the next steps in her career.

Find more local news here.