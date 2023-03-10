Comic Convention begins in West Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town kicked off an event that’s a big first for their community.

Haywood Comic Convention

Haywood Comic Convention

Haywood Comic Convention

Haywood Comic Convention

Haywood Comic Convention



Haywood Comic Convention

Brownsville kicked of their Haywood Comic Convention Friday at the College Hill Complex to celebrate pop culture.

The event featured panel discussions, artists, writers, and of course, cosplay. Cosplayer and Mandalorian Jared King told us about the event.

“It’s really fun. You’re going to meet all sorts of different people. And there’s honestly a lot of things to do at these events,” he said. “Cosplay is like one big family of nerds and enthusiasts. It’s really fun.”

King says he really enjoyed meeting voice actors and artists at the event.

The Haywood Comic Convention will continue Saturday from from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find more local news here.