Frost Chance Tonight, Rain & A Few Storms Saturday Night

Friday Evening Forecast Update for March 10th:

It has been a mostly sunny nice afternoon for Friday, but it was a tad chilly. Rain showers will return Saturday afternoon and a few storms will be possible Saturday night. Overall, our severe weather threat looks low but some gusty winds and lightning will be possible early Sunday morning. We could see a frost tonight and a freeze still looks likely early next week as well. Catch all the details coming up here.

2023 CLIMATE UPDATE:

It has been a warm start to 2023 with February seeing 3 times as many days above normal than we saw below normal. From February 5th to the end of the month we only had 3 days below normal. The hottest we got was 78° and the coolest we got was 19°. We didn’t record any snow. We did see rain every Wednesday and all but one Thursday during the month though.

We did only pick up 2.86″ of rain at the airport in Jackson but many locations in West Tennessee did register higher rain totals for the month. In Jackson we have seen 11.11″ of rain so far and that is 1.33″ above for the year so far. The warmest day of the year so far was Monday March 6th when we hit 79°. We have not hit an 80° yet in 2023 at the airport in Jackson.

TONIGHT:

Highs on Friday reached the mid 50s and the clouds cleared out Friday morning and we saw a mostly sunny afternoon. As the skies remain clear Friday night, lows will dip down to the mid 30s again to start the weekend. The winds will be calm overnight for the most part.

THE WEEKEND:

The most likely scenario as of now keeps temperatures above freezing this weekend but there is a chance some areas north of Jackson could fall down near freezing to start the weekend. Saturday appears to start out mostly sunny regardless but the clouds will increase an showers chances will return into the late evening hours. A few storms will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning but the overall threat for severe weather in West Tennessee appears to be low.

Some gusty winds, thunder and lightning could show up with some of the early morning hours on Sunday. Rain showers also look possible Sunday early afternoon but as of now any storm should clear out before the sun rises. We will be watching the weekend system closely as the week progresses and hopefully have the forecast pin pointed by the end of the work week.

As the system moves through this weekend we could see several round of showers and again a few storms could mix on in. Most of West Tennessee will pick up a minimum of 1/2″ of rain with some locations see over an inch.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday will both be packed with sunshine but temperatures will be below normal. Highs on Monday will make it up to around 50° and Tuesday might even be a couple degrees cooler. It looks like we could be dropping below freezing both Monday and Tuesday nights as well so be prepared for some cooler weather. Rain will stay away for the first half of the week and temperatures will begin to warm up some Wednesday when the winds start to come back out of the south. The winds early in the week will come out of the north. The next chance for rain looks to be the following Thursday night into Friday across the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and stayed above normal most of the month of February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming this weekend, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler this weekend and snow could come close to West Tennessee. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

