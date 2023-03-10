Future baseball players treated to shopping spree

JACKSON, Tenn. — The weather is warming up, so it’s time for some baseball! And a local store made sure the players have the gear they need.

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Jackson raised over $3,000 so that local middle school students who wanted to play baseball this spring had the equipment to do so.

Twenty players were chosen for the shopping spree. Each athlete received a $150 Academy gift card to shop for new for gloves, cleats, bats, and more

The players were chosen from each Jackson-Madison County School System middle school.

This is the first shopping spree Academy Sports and Outdoors has done with the school system.

