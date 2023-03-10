GALLERY: Equipment dealership heavily damaged by fire

PARIS, Tenn. — A fire broke out at an equipment dealership.

B&G Equipment Fire

B&G Equipment Fire

B&G Equipment Fire

B&G Equipment Fire

B&G Equipment Fire



B&G Equipment Fire

Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore

Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore

Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore

Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore



Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore

Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore

Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore

Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore

Photo courtesy of Marylin Gallimore

The Paris Fire Department responded to a fire at B&G Equipment Inc. on Highway 54 in Paris Friday afternoon.

Firefighters spent hours putting out the fire. At one point the roof collapsed.

According to local news outlets, everyone was able to exit the building and no injuries were reported.

B&G Equipment is a family-owned business that sells and services farm equipment.

It was bought by Marylin Gallimore, along with her family in 1978.

Tim Brannon has been the owner of B&G since 2006.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Find more local news here.