Gas leak temporarily closed portion of Vann Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — An area in Jackson was closed off due to a potentially dangerous situation.

A natural gas leak on Vann Drive near Emporium Drive resulted in the area being blocked off early Friday afternoon.

The Jackson police and fire departments, as well as the hazmat response team, were on the scene.

Jackson police could be seen directing and re-routing traffic due to the leak.

Officials say repairs were expected to take several hours.

