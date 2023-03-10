Headliners announced for 2023 TN River Jam

PARIS, Tenn. — Headliners for the 2023 Tennessee River Jam have been announced.

The annual four-day music festival will take place from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4.

Headliners this year include Chris Janson, Drake White, Jason D. Williams, Nikki Bobo, Almost Famous, and Johnny Mac.

Artists will perform at a variety of different venues throughout Paris and Henry County.

The main event, which will see Johnny Mac opening for Drake White and Chris Janson, will be held on June 2 at Paris Landing State Park.

The festival is presented by Trolinger’s BBQ, and is made possible through the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce teaming up with multiple partners.

