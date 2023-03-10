Miss Teen Volunteer Pageant: Night 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — Forty hopefuls are vying for the crown of Miss Teen Volunteer America.

It was a night of glitz and glam as the teens participated in the second round of preliminaries.

The contestants were excited to display their talents and prove why they are the next Miss Teen Volunteer.

The girls showcased their talents by doing different categories, including physical fitness, evening gown, and talent.

Many people came from all across the country to show their support.

“We’re so excited. I’m on the national staff, and last year we started out with 32 contestants, and this year we have grown to 40 contestants. We are super excited about the program. It’s the foundation of the Miss Volunteer of America program, and hopefully, next year we will have even more. But we have 40 beautiful, talented, intelligent women,” said Jacque Martineau, a National Staff Member.

Heidi Albertson, Executive Director for the State of Oregon, expressed how happy she is to bring participant Abby Taylor to compete in this year’s pageant.

“We are truly excited to bring Abby here to the national stage. Jackson, Tennessee is a great support for this pageant. We couldn’t be prouder to be here and represent the State of Oregon,” Albertson said.

Taylor is just one of many hoping to take home the crown and claim the title as the new Miss Teen Volunteer America.

The final round of the pageant will be Saturday night, where the next Miss Teen Volunteer America will be crowned.

