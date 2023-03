Mugshots : Madison County : 3/09/23 – 3/10/23

Jeromy Hall Jeromy Hall: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Jeromy Hall: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Angel Johnson Angel Johnson: Disorderly conduct

Anthony Westbrooks Anthony Westbrooks: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations

Bailey Reeves Bailey Reeves: Custodial interference

Brian Simpson Brian Simpson: Child abuse or neglect (non-violent)



Carlos Savage Carlos Savage: Violation of community corrections

Cornesha Beasley Cornesha Beasley: Failure to appear

Jermaine Agins Jermaine Agins: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Lajai Mays Lajai Mays: Vandalism

Latrice Pierce Latrice Pierce: Failure to appear



Victor Bingham Victor Bingham: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/09/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/10/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.