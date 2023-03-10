Person injured, tips requested in Thursday night shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared an update on a Thursday night shooting.

According to Deputy Chief Derick Tisdale, with the Jackson Police Department, a shooting occurred in the 3200 block of North Highland Avenue.

The victim did sustain non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the hand.

After being shot, the victim drove himself to the Dodge’s gas station on North Highland, where police interacted with him.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the crime yet.

At the time, law enforcement have a few potential suspects and clothing descriptions of the perpetrator…

“I believe our law enforcement is only as good as the community that we serve, and often times, incidents happen and we are responding. So if anybody has any information that could or would assist in this investigation, or help us resolve it, or identify the suspects in this case, please, please, please, do not hesitate to contact us,” Tisdale said.

If you have any information on this crime, please call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

