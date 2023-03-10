Ronnie Glenn “Bushy” Bushart, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Maplewood Healthcare Center located in Jackson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Ronnie was born in Bells, TN on December 13, 1951, to the late Russell Bushart and Margaret Myers Bushart. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Ronnie worked for many years with Pictsweet Foods. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Russell Bushart, Jr. and Bruce Bushart; one sister: Tammy Epperson.

He is survived by three sisters: Cindy McKenzie (Randy) of Bells, TN, Jana Kill (Jimmy) of Newbern, TN, Kay Bruederle of Louisville, KY.

The Bushart Family are honoring his wishes for cremation. Further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Homes.