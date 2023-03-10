TN Day of Hope unites leaders to share passions, discuss issues

JACKSON, Tenn. — One annual event bridges the gap, allowing leaders in various communities to celebrate under a common goal.

March 10 is Tennessee’s Day of Hope, and many community leaders gathered at Jackson State Community College in order to pray and build each other up.

“The TN Day of Hope is the day that we come together all across the state and celebrate the hope that comes from community,” said Amy Bechtol, West TN Faith-based Community Coordinator, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “From people having hard conversations together and pressing into problems so that none of us does this work alone.”

Leaders in government, churches, nonprofits and representatives of the Jackson Police Department all attended in unity.

Breakfast was served after the welcome and everyone was able to converse and share on their passions.

After the eating section of the Prayer Breakfast concluded, everyone gathered together and some nonprofits were selected to receive prayer.

The second part of the day expanded on subjects that have inspired some to join the cause.

“A series of panel discussions, highlighting some of the work that’s happening out there. So that people can see, what does it look like when a church partners with the State of TN to confront mental health and substance use. What are the ways that these churches are doing that and faith based organizations as well,” Bechtol said.

Other topics included sex trafficking and breaking cycles with kids.

This annual event is just the start, and the hope is for others to take part and help those in the community that needs an outstretched hand.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.