Wingstop reopens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A flavor-filled celebration took place in the Hub City.

Early on Friday, Wingstop hosted its grand reopening.

The day was celebrated with sauced-and-tossed signature flavors and spin the wheel prizes.

Fans also had the chance to receive t-shirts, Roku sticks, gift cards, and the opportunity to sample the hand sauced-and-tossed chicken.

The Wingstop menu features cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings, crispy tenders and the a chicken sandwich.

Fan favorites include mango habanero, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, and original hot.

Guests can visit wingstop.com or download the Wingstop app to place their order for dine-in, carryout, or delivery.

Wingstop is located at 5 Stonebridge Place, Suite C.

