Wingstop reopens in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A flavor-filled celebration took place in the Hub City.
Early on Friday, Wingstop hosted its grand reopening.
The day was celebrated with sauced-and-tossed signature flavors and spin the wheel prizes.
Fans also had the chance to receive t-shirts, Roku sticks, gift cards, and the opportunity to sample the hand sauced-and-tossed chicken.
The Wingstop menu features cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings, crispy tenders and the a chicken sandwich.
Fan favorites include mango habanero, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, and original hot.
Guests can visit wingstop.com or download the Wingstop app to place their order for dine-in, carryout, or delivery.
Wingstop is located at 5 Stonebridge Place, Suite C.
Find more local news here.