Closet event gives young ladies their night to shine

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.—The Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt held their annual, The Prom Closet, for young women in the community.

The closet is held to offer young women here in West Tennessee free prom dresses and formal attire, so that they can have the opportunity to attend prom or formal dances without the hassle of buying expensive dresses.

This has been going on for over ten years with many donating dresses to give others the chance to have their special night. Some of the dresses are gently used and even some have never been worn before.

“A wonderful group of ladies to get to serve and help, and make sure that girls in the community feel prepared and ready and know that they don’t have the burden of having to purchase a dress. And it does get expensive, so we’re glad to be able to offer this opportunity to find a dress and be ready for prom,” said Emily Burleson, Member, Junior Auxiliary Humboldt.

Anyone can donate a dress to the group, whether gently worn or brand new.

