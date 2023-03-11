Lavenia L. Overcast, age 86 of Cottage Grove, TN passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. Her funeral service will be Tuesday, March 14th at 11:00 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, TN 38242 with her son, Frank Overcast officiating. A private family burial will follow. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-11:00 AM Tuesday, March 14th at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the service.

Allie Lavenia Overcast was born July 14, 1936 in Crockett, TN to the late John E. Lewis and the late Marie Simmons Lewis. On January 1, 1958 she married Daniel Overcast and he preceded her in death on November 5, 1996.

Mrs. Overcast graduated from Beech Bluff High School and she was a member of Cottage Grove Church of Christ. She was most content when she was sharing time and laughter with her sisters, brother, sons, and grandchildren. She loved deeply with compassion, patience, and forgiveness.

Mrs. Overcast is survived by two sons: Alfred Gerald Overcast of Easley, SC and Franklin Lewis (Joni) Overcast of Cincinnati, OH; three grandchildren: Wynton Overcast (Sydney), Macon Overcast, and Ellory Overcast; and cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Lavenia was also preceded in death by three sisters: Ruth Harris, Winnie Moore, and Evelyn McCord; and a brother, John F. Lewis.