Pet of the Week: Charlee

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Charlee!

Meet Charlee! She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 lbs.)









She has the biggest and goofiest personality. She has done well with all the dogs in her foster home and the girl is obsessed with her human foster siblings.

Charlee would love a family that will play with her in the yard and then cuddle up on the couch to watch a movie.

She is about 3 to 4-years-young, house trained, kennel trained, heartworm negative, fully vetted, spayed, and micro-chipped.

If you are looking for the perfect family pet, look no further!

If you are interested in adopting Charlee or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.