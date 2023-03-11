Police: Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home

REDMOND, Wa. (AP) — A man suspected of stalking a podcast host for months have been found dead after police believe he killed the podcaster and her husband inside their home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.

Police had been trying to serve a protection order on 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei before Friday’s killings but they had been having a hard time locating the truck driver from Texas.

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said 33-year-old Zohreh Sadeghi and her 35-year-old husband, Milad Naseri, both died just a week after receiving the court order.

Lowe said the killings were “the absolute worst outcome” for a stalking case.

To read more details on this story, click here.

For more U.S. news stories, click here.