Symposium returns to encourage local youth

JACKSON, Tenn.—-The Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho invite youth from the community to their annual Youth Symposium.

The 26th annual Youth Symposium was held at T.R. White Sportsplex. The event provided information to youth about self esteem, job readiness and what the chapter calls… H three. Healthy life, healthy living, and healthy generations, so that youth can grow into better citizens of West Tennessee.









There was a nutritious to provide healthy foods to the group, the Jackson Police Dare’s program and the Jackson Fire Department teaching CPR.

“Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated provides this Youth Symposium every year on the second Saturday of March, and it’s all across the nation. So anywhere you find a local chapter within the United States and abroad, you will find that chapter hosting a Youth Symposium,” said Deborah Montague, President, Nu Sigma Chapter Sigma Gamma Rho Inc.

The symposium started at 9 am lasting until 2 pm with many West Tennessee youth in attendance.

