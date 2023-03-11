Winning artists recognized

JACKSON, Tenn. —An annual event comes back to the Hub City.

On Saturday, the winners of the Colors of Music contest were celebrated at The Ned Performing Arts Center.







Now in its 26th year, this project has been conducted in 14 schools in Crockett, Dyer, Gibson and Madison counties in West Tennessee including public, private, and home school groups.

The Color of Music, an interpretive art contest for young people from K-8th grade, is an educational project presented by the Jackson Symphony League.

The first contest was held back in 1997. Around 200 submissions were judged, where there were four top winners, an overall winner, a winner in each age category, blue ribbon winners, and honorable mentions.

“Oh it’s wonderful, because you see the excitement in the children’s eyes when you see their artwork,” said

The overall winner receiving the Bravo Award was 8th grader, Mariyam Batool from USJ Middle for her piece called “Bane of All Unknowing.”

