JPD responds to pedestrian struck by SUV

JACKSON, Tenn. — A pedestrian is struck by a vehicle.

According to Jackson Police Department, a pedestrian was walking on Carriage House Drive and was struck by an SUV.

According to Atlas One, police received a report of an accident with injuries at 2330 North Highland Ave.

When our crews arrived on the scene, there was a heavy police presence with bystanders close by looking towards the scene. Also, police could be seen talking to bystanders about the scene.

