King’s First Queen event returns

A special event was held for mothers and sons.

On Saturday, North Parkway Middle School hosted the King’s First Queen event.

This is an event where mothers and their sons can spend quality time together and create memories that will last a lifetime.







Many mothers and their sons filled up the school and were excited to be there.

“It feels good because it started off slow, but it started picking up and people started calling. We just didn’t have enough room for everybody. Next year we hope to have it bigger and better,” said Tony Raglind, Program director.

This is an annual event that goes back several years.

