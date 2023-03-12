Local resident announces mayoral candidacy

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local woman announces her run for mayor.

On Sunday, Lisa Williams-Lyons announced her candidacy for Jackson City Mayor at Forest Hills Park.

Many people were in attendance to show their support.

Lyons expresses her inspiration for running.

“When I returned a couple of years ago, after having been away many years, I began to see some things that could use some improvement. Some areas that we can work on together and so me, being a problem solver, I decided that I would throw my hat into the race and begin to solve some of those problems,” Williams-Lyon said.

Lyons would like to thank everyone for their support.

