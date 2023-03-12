Miss Teen Volunteer Pageant: Final Night

JACKSON, Tenn. —Teens compete for the crown in the final day of the Miss Teen Volunteer pageant.

On Saturday, it was a day of emotions, glitz, and glam as the competition entered its final day.











Forty girls from all over the country, including Alaska and Hawaii, left it all on the line to become the next Miss Teen Volunteer.

The preliminaries were held on Thursday and Friday night to decide who would compete Saturday for the crown.

The girls did different categories including physical fitness, evening gown, and were able to showcase their special skills in a talent category.

Executive Director of Visit Jackson Tennessee, Lori Nunnery, expresses how hard these girls have worked to get to this point.

“This week is a combination of years and years of practice for these young ladies to reach this point. The state representatives are here from each of our states and we’re thrilled to have them in Jackson,” Nunnery said.

Business manager for Miss Volunteer America, Victor Felts says he is excited for a Miss Teen Volunteer to be crowned.

“It’s fantastic, it’s been a great week getting to know all the girls. All of their personalities from all of the different states. We’re happy to have them here in Jackson and really excited to crown somebody tonight,” Felts said.

The teens put on a good show and worked hard. It came down to five final girls. 4th runner up was Miss Georgia, 3rd runner up was Miss South Carolina, 2nd runner up was Miss Alabama, and the winner and new Miss Teen Volunteer was Miss Utah Ayzjiahana Wood!

Miss Utah Ayzjiahana Wood is the second ever Miss Teen Volunteer.

