New space opens to help homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—A new space opens to help the homeless.

The Room at the Inn, located at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson, has dedicated their mission center space for the homeless.



This is a place where homeless men can get a meal and sleep. The project is sponsored by Area Relief Ministries. They also have several programs that cater to people in the community that are in need.

The space is dedicated in memory of Mona and Ed Smith, who were lifelong church members of First United Methodist.

“We’re here to celebrate this great Room in the Inn, which is here to benefit all walks of life and especially people that might need a little extra help and encouragement, and know that there are people out there that care for them, for whatever reason in their situation they’re in. They know that there’s others that are helping them,” said Judy Lafont, representing the Smith family.

The shelter is open everyday and is usually packed by six.

First United Methodist Church is located in downtown Jackson on 200 South Church Street.

