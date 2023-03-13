Dedication held for revamped field

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local high school held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday for a field that hasn’t been touched in more than a decade.

The Madison Academic High School softball team kicked off the season with a grand opening ceremony and inaugural home game at the old University of Lambuth softball field.

This was the first game on the field in over 15 years. The process of renovation started in May of last year.

And with the help of volunteers, including Madison’s softball team and their families, the field is now ready to be broken in.

The team says the renovation of this softball field is a win for everyone in the district.

“These benches were actually built by one of our player’s grandfathers, which has been really special. We wanted to involve family as much as we could in this project. The dugouts are actually freshly painted by my mom and my brother,” said Audra Yates, the Head Softball Coach for Madison Academic High School.

The team’s long-term goal is to have a new score board put up in the outfield, along with a tarp to keep the field dry and prevent reschedules due to rain.

