Dyersburg police seek man accused of kidnapping

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for help locating a man accused of kidnapping.

Dyersburg police say they found a woman hiding under a new construction home Saturday after receiving a call that a man working in the area of Schaffer Street was approached by a woman who reported that she had been kidnapped weeks earlier and had just escaped.

According to a news release, the victim reported she was forced to stay in a locked closet for about two months, being provided limited food and no bathroom facilities.

Dyersburg police say they were able to locate the vacant house on Ayers Street where the victim was being held.

Police say 30-year-old Brenton Bell, of Dyersburg, has been identified by the victim as the suspect.

Bell and the victim were reportedly in a relationship that, according to the victim, turned physically abusive and led to her being held captive.

Bell is now wanted for aggravated kidnapping. He is described as a black male, approximately 5-feet, 5-inches, and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679 or or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.

