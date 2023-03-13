New root canal treatment ‘less invasive, less painful’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new survey reveals 77% of Americans would “rather sleep at the airport” than undergo root canal treatment — but a new option may ease those fears.

According to the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, 2020, many people even delay or avoid dental treatment due to misconceptions about the pain or treatment time associated with root canals.

To combat these fears and misconceptions, a new technology platform known as The GentleWave System has been revealed, which is designed as a less invasive and less painful alternative to conventional root canals.

The GentleWave System aims to redefine standard root canal treatment with a minimally invasive procedure “that preserves tooth structure and promotes early healing.”

In the video above, Dr. Mark Limosani of Weston Endodontic Care shares more about the current state of oral care as well as how patients can receive this new procedure.

Click here to learn more about GentleWave, or here for more details on the medical technology company Sonendo.

For more news across the U.S., click here.