Ranger-led hike to follow the footsteps of Confederates at Shiloh

SHILOH, Tenn. — Ready to follow the trail of a Confederate brigadier general and his brigade?

Shiloh National Military Park is hosting a hike on March 25 that will follow the steps taken by Brigadier

General S.A.M. Wood’s Confederate brigade.

A ranger will lead you on the hike, teaching you about the fighting and experiences of brigade while

advancing along their route throughout the fighting from the Battle of Shiloh in 1862.

The park says the hike will take about six hours over a roughly eight mile hike. It will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Reserve your spot by calling (731) 689-5696.

