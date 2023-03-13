Registration open for summer job programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two programs this summer for young people.

The programs are designed to train them for success in the business world.

The Follow Me Into Business Program offers free business training along with shadowing and mentoring opportunities for those aged 12 to 15, as well as some paid summer jobs for those aged 16 to 18.

Their STEM program emphasizes a concentration in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Young people living in Jackson and Madison County are eligible to participate in either program which meets in June and July.

“They’ve been taught that they should go to school and then go to work for someone else. But they have never had the concept, the possibility of, ‘Let’s go to work for myself. Let me find something that I feel very passionate about and use it to create a service or a business for my community,'” said Don McCorry, the Interim Executive Director of the African American Chamber of Commerce.

Registration begins March 13. All applications must be returned no later than April 21 to be considered.

