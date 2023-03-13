Spring Break Theater Camp begins

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local performing arts theater is hosting a camp to teach children new skills and grow their talents.

The Ned in downtown Jackson is hosting a Spring Break Theater Camp for children in grades third through eighth.

This four-day camp walks each child through the audition process, choreography, music skills, creating scenery, along with other theatrical knowledge and skills to build their confidence through performing arts.

This camp is perfect for those who are no stranger to the stage or those who are just starting out in the field.

“The kids auditioned for the creative team and they had to learn a little part of a song and had to read from the script and had to settle their nerves, but they all did so great. We had such a great turn out. So the cast that is selected, they are going to be working on those songs and dances this week,” said David McCall, the Executive Director of The Ned.

The Ned will end the camp with a presentation for the general public to enjoy.

The Frozen Jr. performance will be held on March 18 at 2 p.m. at The Ned.

This will be a “pay what you can” event.

