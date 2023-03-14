1 escapee found, 2 others on run from Wilder Youth Development

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds are on the run.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that three escaped from the Wilder Youth Development on Saturday.

One has been taken into custody with the help of local Marshals, while two others are still being looked for.

The sheriff’s office no additional details are available at this time, as to not compromise the investigation.

Find more local news here.