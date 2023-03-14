160th birthday of Casey Jones marked in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Happy birthday Casey Jones!

In celebration of Casey Jones’ 160th birthday, the Casey Jones Museum hosted a fun-filled birthday celebration with free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A tea and cake reception was held in the Jackson Room. The museum also kicked off their craft camp for children on spring break.

More crafts are planned for the rest of the week too, so be sure to check out the museum’s Facebook page for more details.

The Casey Jones Museum is in the Casey Jones Village next to the Old Country Store in north Jackson.

