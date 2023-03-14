2023 Officer of Year named on Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local club has named an Officer of the Year for his commitment to serving and protecting.

Officer of the Year 2023 James “Weston” Martin

The Jackson Exchange Club held a meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson to support the Madison County’s Sheriff’s Office in naming the Officer of the Year.

This year’s winner is James “Weston” Martin, a member of the sheriff’s office Interdiction Unit. He and his K-9 partner are certified in drug detection, tracking and apprehension.

“I’ve been with the sheriff’s department now, going on four years. Throughout that I’m assigned to our part-time interdiction team. I’m also assigned, like I said, I’m a K-9 handler for the sheriff’s department as well. I appreciate everything the sheriff’s department has done for me. They’ve been really good to me, and I appreciate the administration for everything they’ve done,” Martin said.

To name a few accomplishments, over the last year alone, Martin has seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana, $240,088, 23 firearms, and several other drugs.

Martin has received many commendations since the start of his career. Although he has not been a deputy for long, because of his commitment and dedication to protecting the citizens of the county, he has earned the Officer of the Year award for the second time.

The first time was in October of 2020, with only a year working in the field.

“I mean, I’m glad to accept the reward. I appreciate it, and I appreciate being recognized by the Exchange Club for everything,” Martin said.

Martin says his plans for the future are to keep doing what he is already doing and to keep serving his community.

