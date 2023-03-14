Another Cold Night, Thursday Night Rain Likely

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for March 14th:

Another freeze warning remains in effect tonight as all of West Tennessee will likely drop into the mid 20s again. Please take necessary precautions with the 4 P’s. We will warm up a bit Wednesday afternoon and should reach the 60s on Thursday before the next front passes early Friday. Some showers and potential thunderstorms will mix in with the rain late Thursday across the Mid South. We will have all the latest forecast information coming up here.

TONIGHT:

It was a cold start to your Tuesday and temperatures didn’t warm up much into the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday only reached the low to mid. We saw plenty of sunshine most of the day and the winds will weaken tonight. Tuesday night lows are expected again to dip into the mid 20s so expect another frosty start to your Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

After a frosty start to your Wednesday temperatures will finally warm up out of the 40s into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Wednesday and overnight lows will only dip down to around 40° due to the change in the wind direction from the north to the south. Expect mostly sunny skies and some clouds may increase as we head into Wednesday night but we will remain dry.

THURSDAY:

Clouds will move back in during the day on Thursday and a few showers and maybe a storm or two will return late in the evening into Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will warm back up near 60° with a light southerly breeze. If we do see storms we are not expecting severe weather but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast situation as the storm system gets a little closer. Thursday night lows will remain around 50° under the clouds and potential rain showers.

FRIDAY:

We are expecting some rain showers and maybe a few weak storms to hang around during the first half of the day on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s and occur early in the day before the cold front passes by during the middle of the day. Friday will start out cloudy but the clouds will move out towards the end of the day. Behind the front Friday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 30s again.

THE WEEKEND:

Another chilly weekend is expected for all of West Tennessee. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 40s and mid low to mid 40s are the expected highs on Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday nights we are likely to be below freezing again as the cooler weather pattern will hang around the Mid South all weekend long. We should see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine again on Sunday. The winds are forecast to stay out of the north all weekend long keeping the temperatures down. We may try to warm up again into the beginning of next week. The next chance for showers and potential chance for a wintry mix will be here during the middle of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and stayed above normal most of the month of February. March is turning out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming late Thursday, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler again this weekend and snow could come close to West Tennessee. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

