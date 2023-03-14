Authorities seek man charged with kidnapping

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Local authorities are in search of a man who is suspected of kidnapping.

Dyersburg police are looking for a man who is suspected of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for what she said was two months at a vacant house on Ayers Street.

According to police, a man working in the area of Schaffer Street in Dyersburg was approached by a woman who said she’d been kidnapped and just escaped.

Police say they found the woman hiding under a new construction home.

According to the news release, the victim says she was forced to stay in a locked closet for around two months with limited food and no bathroom.

Police say that evidence found included human waste inside the residence described by the victim.

Police have identified a possible suspect as 30-year-old Brenton Bell, of Dyersburg.

Bell and the victim allegedly had a relationship. According to the victim, the relationship turned physically abusive, which led to her captivity.

Bell is now wanted for aggravated kidnapping. He’s 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Dyersburg police aren’t providing any additional information at this time

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Department at (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

Find updates on local crime here.