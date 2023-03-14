Jackson native Larry Lowrance announces run for Jackson City Council seat

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Jackson native has announced he will run for Jackson City Council.

Larry Lowrance made the formal announcement at Rock-n-Dough Pizza in downtown Jackson Tuesday.

Lowrance, who is running for the District 6 council seat says he has years of experience working with budgets to ensure that tax dollars are spent wisely, and if elected he hopes to get the city council more like the county commission when it comes to cost control.

He says the word “transparency” is used often in politics, but says he believes in accountability.

If I’m elected like I’d like to be elected, I want the voters to hold me accountable. And I hope all of the council accountable..and the mayor accountable,” said Lowrance.

Lowrance says though this is a non-partisan election, he is running as a Republican with Republican values and he looks forward to hearing from the voters to better understand their thoughts, ideas, and concerns.