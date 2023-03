Mugshots : Madison County : 3/13/23 – 3/14/23

Cierra Armour Cierra Armour: Failure to appear

Calandre Hunt Calandre Hunt: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Cortney Morton Cortney Morton: Violation of community corrections

Craig Goodwin Craig Goodwin: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

Danielle Kearney Danielle Kearney: Violation of community corrections



Deanna Moore Deanna Moore: Failure to appear

Jacob McClain Jacob McClain: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations

Joseph Jones Joseph Jones: Failure to appear

Kaylen Smith Kaylen Smith: Simple domestic assault

Ladarius Jacox Ladarius Jacox: Aggravated domestic assault



Sasha Harris Sasha Harris: Violation of community corrections

Summer Sturgis Edwards Summer Sturgis Edwards: Assault, DUI, resisting stop/arrest

Tabreia Dover Tabreia Dover: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

Tonya Dupree Tonya Dupree: Failure to appear

Valerie Lewis Valerie Lewis: Simple domestic assault



William Penny William Penny: Aggravated domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/13/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/14/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.