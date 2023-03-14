State park to conduct interviews for several jobs

BUCHANAN, Tenn. — Looking to work inside one of Tennessee’s many beautiful parks? Now is the time to try!

Tennessee State Parks says that on March 17, they will be hosting a job interviews for a variety of positions, including line cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, hosts, and front desk associates.

The jobs would be to help keep the 91-room Lodge at Paris Landing up and running.

“It’s an exciting time at Paris Landing, and it’s an opportunity to be part of our outstanding parks system,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “This is a one-day hiring event, and we welcome everybody who would like to be part of the team to apply.”

Interviews will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Paris Landing State Park at 400 Lodge Road.

You can submit your application and select a time for an interview here. They say walk-ins are welcome too.

