Ann Watkins, age 87, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Simmons officiating. Burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Mrs. Ann was born in Bells, TN, on September 5, 1935, to the late Herbert Lee Marbury and Olive Sullivan Marbury. She was a member of the Cross Roads Baptist Church and worked for the Bells Nursing Home for over 23 years. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 35 years: James Watkins; one son: James Allen Watkins; two brothers: Tommy Marbury and Lynn Marbury; one sister: Jean Cowan.

She is survived by one son: Steve Watkins of Bells, TN; three brothers: Barry Marbury of Somerville, TN, Kenny Marbury (Linda) of St. Charles, MO, Mike Marbury of Bells, TN; one sister: Jane Bolding (Wayne) of Bells, TN; one granddaughter: Autumn Watkins Jetton (Jonathan) of Halls, TN; and leaves a legacy of one great-grandson: Luke Collins Jetton.

In lieu of flowers, the Watkins family requests that memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Serving as pallbearers are Steve Watkins, Mike Marbury, Kenny Marbury, Trevor Marbury, Thalen Marbury, Tory Marbury, Terrick Marbury; Serving as Honorary Pallbearer will be Barry Marbury.

—