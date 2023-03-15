Aurelia “Baby Shang” Burks
Funeral service for Aurelia “Baby Shang” Burks, age 91, will be Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM at St. John #2 Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Browns Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Burks died, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at AHC West TN Transitional Care.
Visitation will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Burks will lie-in-state Saturday, March 18, 2023 at St. John #2 Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.