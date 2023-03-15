Aurelia “Baby Shang” Burks

Mrs. Burks died, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at AHC West TN Transitional Care.

Visitat ion will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Burks will lie-in-state Saturday, March 18, 2023 at St. John #2 Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.