Bobby Joe McKnight, age 87, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Dorothy Davis McKnight, departed this life Monday morning, March 13, 2023 at his home.

Bobby was born October 1, 1935 in Braden, Tennessee, the son of the late John Eston McKnight and Katie Twisdale McKnight. He graduated from Fayette County High School and continued his education at Dyersburg State. Bobby served his country in the United States Air Force and was employed as a chief cook at Fort Pillow State Prison and CCA Prison before his retirement.

Bobby was married in 1988 to Dorothy Davis McKnight and had been a resident of the Mason area for twenty years. He was a member of Mason Cowboy Church. He was a Mason and enjoyed growing flowers and gardening. His family states he grew the best tomatoes.

Mr. McKnight is survived by his wife, Dorothy McKnight; his daughter, Katie McKnight Rickard (Douglas); his son, John Andrew McKnight (Anita); two grandchildren, Zachary Rickard (April) and Colton McKnight; his stepdaughter, Debbie Hazlerig Johnson (Rusty); his stepson, Anthony Hazlerig; two step-grandchildren, Dustin Johnson (Michelle) and John Johnson (Carley); five step-great-grandchildren, Halie Johnson, Charlee B. Johnson, Braden Johnson, Mac Johnson and Tatom Johnson; and his step-great-great-grandchild, Blakelee Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William McKnight and Thomas McKnight.

Funeral Services for Mr. McKnight will be held at 12 noon Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Terry Hilliard officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Burrow Cemetery near Arlington. A visitation for Mr. McKnight will be from 11 A.M. until 12 noon Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Thomas Johnson, Dustin Johnson, John Johnson, Zachary Rickard, Colton McKnight, Tyrone Murphy and Rusty Johnson.

