Community event to address fentanyl crisis, offer Narcan training

JACKSON, Tenn. — A “crucial community event” is coming up to help spread awareness and educate residents.

I.C.A.R.E. is hosting “Fighting Fentanyl Together” on Monday, March 20. The event will be an informational seminar focused on raising awareness and educating attendees about the fentanyl crisis.

The event is free and open to the public, and will also include Narcan training, which is essential knowledge in the event of an overdose emergency.

“Fighting Fentanyl Together” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the T.R. White Sportsplex, located at 304 North Hayes Avenue in Jackson.

Those who plan to attend can click here to register and reserve a spot.

I.C.A.R.E. is “a local organization comprised of community leaders from various organizations who are dedicated to building and informing the community.” The organization partnered with the Jackson Police Department to present this seminar.

