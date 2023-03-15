COVID-19 vaccine to be available one-day a week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is adjusting their hours for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The department says effective next week, they will only be giving COVID19 vaccinations on Fridays for all age groups.

The vaccine is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for everyone six months and older.

Their hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

If you have questions, call the COVID-19 Hotline at (731) 240-1771, or speak with your healthcare provider.

