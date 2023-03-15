Fatal house fire claims the life of 5-year-old in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–On Tuesday March 14 just before 8 a.m. Chester County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Weaver Thomas Road, which sadly, claimed the life of a young child.

According to the Chester County Fire Department they received a call at 7:49 in the morning in response to a structure fire.There were several people in the home including family members that were visiting the home.

Unfortunately the fire claimed the life of a five-year-old girl who could not escape the home before it was engulfed in flames.

According to Chief Deputy Mark Griffin with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, it seems the fire was accidental and possibly caused by an electrical issue.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 9 a.m. almost one hour from the time they were dispatched.

The home suffered significant damages on the interior and exterior only leaving a couple of walls up and the foundation of the home.

Neighbors nearby say this is a devastating event for the community, many collecting monetary donations and clothes to donate for the family.

This fire is under investigation by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.