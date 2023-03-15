FHU gains new music staff member

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has a new staff member.

According to a news release, Dr. Michael Yopp has been hired to serve as an associate professor of music and as the director of FHU’s new jazz ensemble.

Yopp is bringing his experience of being the director of bands in Florida, along with directing bands in Middleton.

“I am honored, as well as humbled, to be a member of this wonderful faculty and institution. For the last 150 years, Freed-Hardeman has been a fixture for the entire church brotherhood with the highest Christian and educational standards,” Yopp said. “My prayer is I will leave a musical legacy within the program that maintains those same high standards of excellence with integrity and Christian foundation.”

FHU will be launching its own Jazz Band as well. You can read more about it here.

