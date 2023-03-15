Head Start, Early Head Start taking applications

JACKSON, Tenn. — If your little one is ready to learn, we have some details for you.

Washington Douglass is having their Head Start/Early Head Start recruitment.

Applications will be taken Tuesday, March 21 through Thursday, March 23 at Washington Douglass Head Start 409 Iselin Street.

The times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the evening. If you are not able to make those times, you can call to make an appointment.

Washington Douglass has classes for ages eight weeks to four-years-old. They also service children with disabilities.

“Because the basic requirement is proof of income. If the child is on insurance, you need proof of insurance, and also contact information for people that’s going to be on the contact list to pick up the children,” said Lacretia Kyles, an advocate at Washington Douglass.

You can also contact a family advocate if you have any questions.

